    Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in black Valentino outfits; couple paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld

    First Published May 2, 2023, 6:35 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra wowed the red carpet once more with her Met Gala ensemble. The two, who were accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, wore black suits. Priyanka and Nick arrived in style for the 2023 Met Gala, wearing black Valentino gowns.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in style on the Met Gala red carpet. The couple chose Valentino for the big fashion night.


     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    In traditional black and white, the pair paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld. Priyanka Chopra accessorised her ensemble with a handmade Burberry diamond neckpiece, "It is 11.6 karats or something," Chopra explained.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    She wore little makeup and a bun with side hair to complete her outfit. On the other hand, her husband, Nick Jonas, complimented her in a black Valentino leather jacket with pants. He certainly knows how to dress to impress.

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Citadel star Priyanka opted for a dramatic Valentino black and white gown with a dramatic ruffled cape and gloves.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra amped up her stunning look with Bulgari accessories, which included stunning ear cuffs.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Variety journalist Marc Malkin verified the news on Twitter, writing, "verified! Priyanka Chopra recently informed me that she will attend the Met Gala on Monday. "Says her look 'will be on the theme' because she loves a theme, but it will also have a'special element'.

