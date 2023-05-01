Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET Gala 2023: From Priyanka Chopra to Katy Perry, throwback at most bizarre fashion moments

    First Published May 1, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    When it is about fashion, nothing can beat the curated and extravagant looks that celebrities wear during the event. Ahead of MET Gala 2023, here's a throwback to the most eccentric ensemble outfit looks of celebrities at the MET Galas over the years.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Met Gala 2023 is almost here! And when it comes to fashion, nothing can beat unusual and extravagant looks that celebrities wear during the event. 

    So ahead of the most-coveted fashion event on May 2, let’s take a trip down memory lane and glimpse at the most bizarre fashion moments from the Met Gala red carpet.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Priyanka Chopra:

    The Citadel actor attended the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic Dior gown with a furry cape and a corseted bodice. She went for a bold mauve lip, silver eye shadow, and bronzer and styled her hair in a messy updo.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Katy Perry:

    The American singer arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in a chandelier costume with candlesticks around her head and waist. She resembled the Beauty and the Beast’s Lumiere in a custom Moschino gown. Her outfit perfectly matched the theme of  Camp: Notes on Fashion.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Jared Leto:

    Jared Leto sported a head-to-toe red ensemble with embellishments at Met Gala 2019. What was most striking was that he carried a replica of his head as an accessory.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Rihanna:

    The pop star stole the show in her giant canary yellow robe. The ensemble included a fur-trimmed yellow cape with floral swirls of gold and a long train. In keeping with the theme of Met Gala 2015, China: Through the Looking Glass, the gown was designed by Beijing-based designer Guo Pei.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Cardi B:

    In 2019, rapper Cardi B arrived in a huge quilted and feathered gown by Thom Browne. The high-neck gown encircled the rapper’s head and had sleeves that went all the way to her fingertips. What stood out was the 10-foot-long train that required a few attendants to carry it up the Met steps.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty Images

    6. Kim Kardashian:

    In 2021, Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala in a head-to-toe black ensemble by Balenciaga. The outfit featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit worn under a t-shirt dress with a long pleated train. She completed the look with jersey boots, gloves, and a mask covering her entire face.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty Images

    7. Kim Petras:

    Kim Petras donned a Collina Strada dress featuring a 3D horse head bustier and a dramatic printed skirt for the 2021 Met Gala. She teamed the look with a long braid, which added to the oomph factor.

    article_image9

    Image: Getty Images

    8. Lady Gaga:

    In 2019, Lady Gaga showed up to the Met Gala in a massive hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown with a cascading train and a giant matching bow on her head. She proceeded to a live performance art and did four outfit changes on the red carpet.

