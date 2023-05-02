Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in bride-inspired Prabal Gurung's white gown

    First Published May 2, 2023, 5:37 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023: Alia makes her Met Gala 2023 debut. She looks stunning in a white Prabal Gurung gown, a perfect tribute to famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. 

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a white gown made with pearls by renowned fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Alia smiled for photographers on the MET Gala's renowned carpet, looking like a bride in white, while Prabal stood proudly at her side.

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    The dress worked wonders for the stunning celebrity, with an assortment of pearls embroidered all over the enormous gown. Alia kept her makeup simple and looked like a breath of fresh air on the MET Gala carpet, with a bustle and train accentuating her form.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    This year, your favourite celebrities will be honouring the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' with designs inspired by the work of the famous designer. Alia Bhatt came to the Met Ball as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. They also paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld with a gown inspired by his legendary Chanel bridal line.

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Alia's Met Gala gown has a large plunging U neckline and back, a corseted bodice supporting her breast, a tight waistline outlining her slim frame, a tiered tulle skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the rear that covers the red carpet. The outfit is adorned with hand-embroidered white pearls all around, The pearl-embroidered gown is made of a whopping 100,000 pearls. 

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Alia accessorised the gown with embroidered gloves, diamond earrings, and rings. Alia opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, light smokey eye shadow, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, feathery brows, nude lip tint, and a dewy foundation for her bridal look. Celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajani styled Alia and her make-up was done by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Prabal looked handsome in a white suit and wore Chanel's signature Camellia flower, which went wonderfully with his overall outfit. He was also wearing a pearl necklace.

