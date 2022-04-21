Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally revealed the name of their daughter. Here is the meaning of their daughter’s name.

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Months after the birth of their daughter, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally revealed the name of their daughter. Their three-month-old daughter, who was born in January through surrogacy, has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas by the parents.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter was reportedly born at a San Diego hospital on January 15. The arrival of their daughter was however announced on January 22 by the couple on their respective Instagram handles.

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Sharing the happy news about their daughter’s arrival, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s posts read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drb

    Image: Nick Jonas/Instagram

    Now, TMZ has reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their daughter Malti Marie. Citing the daughter’s birth certificate, the report said that Malti was born just after 8 pm.

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drb

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Meanwhile, if you have been wondering what their daughter’s name means, then let us help you with that. While 'Malti' means a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit, Marie means the star of the sea and is derived from the Latin stella maris. Marie is also the French name for Mary, the mother of Jesus.

    Recently, during a chat with Lilly Singh about her new book ‘Be A Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life’ Priyanka Chopra opened up on her motherhood. She said that as a new parent, she keeps on thinking about how she will never be imposing her “desires, fears, upbringing” on to her child.

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drb

    Image: Nick Jonas/Instagram

    “I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way," she continued to say.

