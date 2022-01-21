Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know

A statement posted on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page revealed that his wife and daughters were with him in his last hours; the rockstar passed away at 74



Rockstar Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. Meat Loaf, the hardworking singer and actor whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums ever and played Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is no more. A statement shared on his official Facebook page announced that his wife and daughters were with him in his last hours as were his close friends.



Meat Loaf's cause of death is not revealed. "Our hearts are broken," began the statement, ending with, "From his heart to your souls, don't ever stop rocking." Meat Loaf's real name was Marvin Lee Aday and he was known for hits like Bat Out Of Hell and I'll Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

The Grammy winner was born as Marvin Lee Aday was surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends when he took his last breath. He did more the 65 films like Focus, Fight Club, Wayne's World and many more. Here are 7 interesting facts about the singer-turned-actor

Loaf aka Marvin Lee Aday loved eating pork chops. And the Texan-born singer doesn't like to eat meatloaf.



Did you know Loaf proposed to his first wife, Leslie G. Edmonds, by presenting her with a salmon? Meat Loaf and Leslie divorced in 2001 and later married to Deborah Gillespie in 2007.

Loaf once reportedly claimed the Secret Service hijacked his car when John F Kennedy was killed. He had given disagreeing accounts of his whereabouts on November 22 1963, when JFK was assassinated.

Meat Loaf has broken bones on stage, but he was just as accident-prone as a child. He was hit in the head with a 12-pound shot in high school.



Allegedly, Meat Loaf unknowingly picked up a hitchhiking Charles Manson after spotting him sailing around Sunset Boulevard.

Meat Loaf was an avid collector of rubber ducks. In an interview, the enigmatic singer informed that his collection is his most "treasured possession."