  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know

    First Published Jan 21, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A statement posted on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page revealed that his wife and daughters were with him in his last hours; the rockstar passed away at 74
     

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Rockstar Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. Meat Loaf, the hardworking singer and actor whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums ever and played Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is no more. A statement shared on his official Facebook page announced that his wife and daughters were with him in his last hours as were his close friends. 
     

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Meat Loaf's cause of death is not revealed. "Our hearts are broken," began the statement, ending with, "From his heart to your souls, don't ever stop rocking." Meat Loaf's real name was Marvin Lee Aday and he was known for hits like Bat Out Of Hell and I'll Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

     

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    The Grammy winner was born as Marvin Lee Aday was surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends when he took his last breath. He did more the 65 films like Focus, Fight Club, Wayne's World and many more. Here are 7 interesting facts about the singer-turned-actor

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Loaf aka Marvin Lee Aday loved eating pork chops. And the Texan-born singer doesn't like to eat meatloaf. 
     

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Did you know Loaf proposed to his first wife, Leslie G. Edmonds, by presenting her with a salmon? Meat Loaf and Leslie divorced in 2001 and later married to Deborah Gillespie in 2007.

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Loaf once reportedly claimed the Secret Service hijacked his car when John F Kennedy was killed. He had given disagreeing accounts of his whereabouts on November 22 1963, when JFK was assassinated.

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Meat Loaf has broken bones on stage, but he was just as accident-prone as a child. He was hit in the head with a 12-pound shot in high school.
     

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Allegedly, Meat Loaf unknowingly picked up a hitchhiking Charles Manson after spotting him sailing around Sunset Boulevard.

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Meat Loaf was an avid collector of rubber ducks. In an interview, the enigmatic singer informed that his collection is his most “treasured possession.” Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Meat Loaf once allegedly said in an interview that suggested that Greta Thunberg had been brainwashed. The singer had also denied believing in climate change and called it a hoax. Later, a two-time Nobel Peace Prize-nominee took to Twitter to criticise Meat Loaf’s comments. Also read: When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; watch

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal RCB

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how RCB

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how

    When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; see pictures RCB

    When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; watch

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa divorce: After 3 days of separation, It's still 'Aishwaryaa R Dhanush' on Instagram RCB

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa divorce: After 3 days of separation, It's still 'Aishwaryaa R Dhanush' on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Did BCCI President Sourav Ganguly nearly hand Virat Kohli a show-cause notice?-ayh

    Did BCCI President Sourav Ganguly nearly hand Virat Kohli a show-cause notice?

    Maharashtra board exams 2022: SSC, HSC 10th, 12th Practical exam dates announced-dnm

    Maharashtra board exams 2022: SSC, HSC 10th, 12th Practical exam dates announced

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP ally Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape declared fugitive gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape, declared fugitive

    It s going to be a Good Friday: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew-dnm

    ‘It’s going to be a Good Friday’: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor

    Recent Videos

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon