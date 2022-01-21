When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; watch

  • Facebook
    When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner

    A few years ago, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was part of a photoshoot with Victoria's Secret model Kendall Jenner; yes it happened in Rajasthan; check pictures 

    Today is Sushant Singh Rajput 36th birth anniversary. He would have been 36 today, but his untimely death took him from us. His death news came as a shock to the entire nation on June 14, 2020. 

    Sushant Singh Rajput began his career in Bollywood with the critically successful film Kai Po Che! Later, he appeared in many hit movies, which earned him huge popularity. On his birth anniversary today, January 21, his fans, family members and close friends remember him on social media. 

    He was not just popular in India but also in the western world. A few years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen posing with Victoria's Secret model and American TV superstar Kendall Jenner. Yes, this is true. Singh was the only Indian actor featured in a photoshoot with the world’s highest-paid model and Kim Kardashian's half-sister Kendall Jenner.

    Kendall Jenner is very popular in the fashion world; she did many top international shows. In 2017, Kendall Jenner was featured in popular fashion magazine Vogue for the May issue. The famous international photographer Mario Testino clicked Jenner, who shot for the magazine’s 10-year-anniversary special issue in the Palace Hotel of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

    The star, Sushant Singh Rajput, was also featured in the same issue with Kendall. He was the only Indian actor who got a chance to be part of a photoshoot with this American supermodel.

    In 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise shocked photographer Mario Testino. During that time, he took to social media to pay his condolences.‘Dil Bechara’ released in 2020 was Sushant’s last Bollywood film, released on Disney + Hotstar. To honour the actor, Dil Bechara was premiered free of cost so that everyone could watch it. Fans worldwide watched Dil Bechara and soon, it became of the highest-rated Bollywood films on IMDb.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
