Malavika Mohanan photos: South Indian actress flaunts her amazing body in white saree

Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan is a real-life fashionista who would make an excellent muse for any photographer.



Malavika Mohanan wore a white saree in these photos and accessorised with a white ruched bralette top. As she stood in the middle of a river, she left her long tresses open.



Malavika Mohanan's makeup-free style provides just the right amount of glitter and retro mood to these photos. The actress shows off her toned curves in these photos and looks stunning.

