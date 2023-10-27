Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malavika Mohanan photos: South Indian actress flaunts her amazing body in white saree

    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Malavika Mohanan has amazed everyone with her latest photoshoot pictures, and she indeed exudes beauty and grace with her simple saree looks.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan has stunned everyone with her recent photoshoot images, in which she emanates elegance and grace in a modest saree.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan, a popular South Indian actress, is lighting social media on fire with her oh-so-hot photos, and admirers are going weak at the knees.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress showers her admirers with stunning images from a themed photoshoot that emanates elegance and grace. She swims in a lake in a white saree and exudes oomph.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan's photographs in a white saree will undoubtedly steal your breath away. She is gifted with both an excellent appearance and a wonderful personality.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan is a real-life fashionista who would make an excellent muse for any photographer.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan wore a white saree in these photos and accessorised with a white ruched bralette top. As she stood in the middle of a river, she left her long tresses open.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan has indeed evolved into a goddess, and we can't keep our gaze away from her recent photos. Her hotness quotient certainly raises the temperature. 
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan's makeup-free style provides just the right amount of glitter and retro mood to these photos. The actress shows off her toned curves in these photos and looks stunning.
     

