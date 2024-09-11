Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her family?

    Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora committed suicide by jumping off a building's terrace in Mumbai.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    The father of Bollywood actress-model Malaika Arora committed suicide by jumping off a building's terrace in Mumbai. Malaika's parents split when she was 11 and since then she and her sister Amrita Arora lived with her mother, Joyce Polycarp. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, and more information is sought as the inquiry continues. Arbaaz Khan, Malaika's former husband and actor, visited the actress' home to express his sympathies.

    article_image2

    Malaika's father was from Punjab, while her mother Joyce is a Malayali Christian. He was previously engaged in the Merchant Navy. He was hospitalized last year, and Malaika and her mother were seen visiting him, although the cause for his admission remains unknown. 

    article_image3

    In an interview, Malaika discussed her background, saying, "I had a great childhood, but it was not easy. She said that in retrospect she would describe it as chaotic. But harsh circumstances also teach you valuable lessons. The actress also believes that her life principles keep her in terrific shape. She also stated, "My parents' split enabled me to see my mother through a new and distinct lens.

    article_image4

    The actress is also divorced but has a deep bond with her son and considers herself to be a strict but fun and relaxed mother. She doesn't keep track of his every move, but she believes her son can tell her anything.

