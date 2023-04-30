Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 7 sexiest photos that prove she is best bikini babe in town

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Malaika Arora never fails to enthral her followers with her social media photos and videos. Every time the actress leaves the house, she carries herself with style.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora has beautiful bikini and swimsuit sets that have us yearning. She manages to exude oomph with her stunning bikini photographs. Take a look

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sun Kissed: Who can say that she is almost 50-years-old looking in this bikini picture? She flaunts her sexy back as she puts on her vivacious smiles.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Splash of red: Showing off her perfect cleavage and curves in this sexy red swimsuit, Khan raises the temperatures under water. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Black Beauty: Malaika looks delectable in this black bikini that she pairs with oversized black goggles.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Beaming in the sun: She is beaming with joy and soaking in as much Vitamin D as she can, in this printed bikini.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Water baby: As she enjoys amid the blue waters, she reminds us that she is still the queen, flaunting her back and curves in this hot bikini. 
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vitamin 'Sea': Malaika sets goals for us as she rocks again in this hot bikini as she is seen gazing into the open.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Animal Printed: Khan dons this sexy swimsuit where she flaunts her curves like never before, setting major swimsuit goals for us.
     

