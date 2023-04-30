Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 7 sexiest photos that prove she is best bikini babe in town

Malaika Arora never fails to enthral her followers with her social media photos and videos. Every time the actress leaves the house, she carries herself with style.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora has beautiful bikini and swimsuit sets that have us yearning. She manages to exude oomph with her stunning bikini photographs. Take a look

Sun Kissed: Who can say that she is almost 50-years-old looking in this bikini picture? She flaunts her sexy back as she puts on her vivacious smiles.

Splash of red: Showing off her perfect cleavage and curves in this sexy red swimsuit, Khan raises the temperatures under water.

Black Beauty: Malaika looks delectable in this black bikini that she pairs with oversized black goggles.

Beaming in the sun: She is beaming with joy and soaking in as much Vitamin D as she can, in this printed bikini.



Water baby: As she enjoys amid the blue waters, she reminds us that she is still the queen, flaunting her back and curves in this hot bikini.



Vitamin 'Sea': Malaika sets goals for us as she rocks again in this hot bikini as she is seen gazing into the open.



