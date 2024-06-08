Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 6 times the actress took the internet by storm with her SEXY looks

    Malaika Arora often takes to her Instagram account to share pictures of her outfits that creates a buzz.

    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Before gaining fame in Bollywood, Malaika began her career as a model. She appeared in various advertisements and commercials, gradually making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

    Malaika's entry into the entertainment industry wasn't just through modeling. She also worked as a Video Jockey (VJ) for MTV India in the late 1990s. This stint helped her gain visibility and popularity among the youth.

    Malaika Arora comes from a family with connections in the entertainment world. She is the sister of Bollywood actor Amrita Arora and is also related by marriage to Salman Khan, one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry.

    Apart from her work in the entertainment industry, Malaika is also an entrepreneur. She co-owns a wellness center in Mumbai called "Divayoga" and a fashion brand known as "The Label Life."

    Malaika Arora is involved in various philanthropic endeavors. She has supported several charitable causes, including initiatives related to cancer awareness and treatment.

    Malaika is well-known for her dedication to fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She often shares workout routines and health tips on her social media platforms, inspiring her followers to adopt a similar lifestyle.

