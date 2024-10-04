Lifestyle
Many locations have started Garba-Dandiya celebrations for Navratri. If you want to attend Dandiya Night, follow these lehenga blunders.
While dancing in Navratri, try to wear an ankle length or slightly higher lehenga, so that you can dance easily. Wearing long lehengas makes it difficult to dance.
A lehenga with zari or embroidery work becomes heavy, while a lehenga with thread work weighs less. In such a situation, you can wear a thread work lehenga during Navratri.
While wearing a lehenga for Dandiya, use strong fabrics like brocade or cotton. Fabrics like chiffon, net or satin are light and can get damaged quickly.
The more flared lehenga you wear during Garba, the more beautiful you will look. In such a situation, you can wear a kali lehenga with lots of kali.
A-line and fish cut lehengas are a bit fitting. In such a situation, you may have trouble dancing wearing it. You should wear a flared lehenga.
Do not wear open hand or free hand chunni with lehenga on Dandiya night, rather make pleats and pin up the chunni on the shoulder and also pin it up on the waist below.
Avoid wearing heavy makeup with lehenga during Dandiya as your makeup can get spoiled by sweat. You just do simple and light makeup.