10 Most Educated Candidates in Haryana Election

Education Qualification of Haryana Election Candidates

Candidates' educational credentials for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 are a hot subject. Many in this election have a political identification due to their schooling.

These candidates are not only active in politics, but their higher education sets them apart from the crowd. Know those 10 most educated candidates.

Manisha Sangwan (Congress)

PhD from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak.

Aditya Surjewala (Congress)

B.Com. from University of British Columbia, Canada.

Rohit Nagar (Congress)

B.Sc. in Business Management from Bradford University, England.

Anurag Dhanda (AAP)

Double M.A. in Political Science and Mass Communication from University of Haryana.

Yogesh (JJP)

M.Sc. in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar.

Pradeep Narwal (Congress)

M.A. in Medieval History from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Manju Hooda (BJP)

M.A. from MDU, Rohtak.

Dr. Krishna Kumar (BJP)

Master of Surgery in ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) from MDU, Rohtak.

Mohit Grover (Congress)

PG in Management from International Management Institute, Brussels.

Pooja Choudhary (Congress)

Graduate in Law

