India News
Candidates' educational credentials for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 are a hot subject. Many in this election have a political identification due to their schooling.
These candidates are not only active in politics, but their higher education sets them apart from the crowd. Know those 10 most educated candidates.
PhD from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak.
B.Com. from University of British Columbia, Canada.
B.Sc. in Business Management from Bradford University, England.
Double M.A. in Political Science and Mass Communication from University of Haryana.
M.Sc. in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar.
M.A. in Medieval History from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
M.A. from MDU, Rohtak.
Master of Surgery in ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) from MDU, Rohtak.
PG in Management from International Management Institute, Brussels.
Graduate in Law