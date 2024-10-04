Entertainment
Looking for the perfect saree for Dhunuchi dance? Take inspiration from Rani Mukerji's traditional looks and impress everyone with your style this Durga Puja.
Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja look is traditional as well as very beautiful and evergreen.
Tissue silk sarees are in trend right now, so you can wear a tissue silk saree on the occasion of Durga Puja, which will look great on you.
This saree design is of cotton mix fabric, you can wear this red and white saree for Bengali look in Durga Puja.
Apart from white and red, red and golden color saree will also be a perfect saree for Dhunuchi dance in Durga Puja.
Red and white color saree has special significance in Durga Puja and Dhunuchi. In such a situation, you can style this white, red and golden color saree of Rani for Dhunuchi.