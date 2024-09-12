Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora father news: Anil Mehta called actress and said, 'I am sick and tired' hours before suiciding

    A day after Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, purportedly committed suicide, it was reported that he made a phone call to his children.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    A day after Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, purportedly committed suicide, it was reported that he made a phone call to his children. According to India Today, Mehta contacted Malaika and Amrita hours before his death and told them, "I am sick and tired". Malaika Arora's father allegedly committed himself on Wednesday morning and according to sources, Malaika's mother told the police that Anil would sit on the balcony every morning and read the newspapers. She informed the cops that although they were divorced, they had begun living together again in recent years.

    Joyce also told the police that on Wednesday morning, when she discovered her ex-husband's slippers in the living room, she went to the balcony to look for him. When she couldn't locate him there, she leaned down and looked down and heard the building watchman scream for help. Joyce also told the police that Anil Mehta was not ill. He simply had little knee soreness. He had obtained VRS from the merchant navy.

    Malaika's parents divorced when she was eleven years old, and she and her sister Amrita Arora have since lived with her mother, Joyce Polycarp. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, and additional information is being sought while the investigation proceeds. Arbaaz Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others paid the actress a visit at her house to show condolences.

    Malaika's father was from Punjab, and her mother, Joyce, is a Malayali Christian. He formerly worked in the merchant navy. He was hospitalized last year, and Malaika and her mother were seen visiting him, although the reason for his admittance is unknown. In an interview, Malaika revealed her origins: "I had a wonderful childhood, but it was not easy. She stated that in retrospect, she would describe the situation as chaotic. But difficult circumstances can teach you crucial lessons. The actress also believes that her life beliefs help her stay in shape. She also noted, "My parents' separation allowed me to see my mother through a new and distinct lens."

