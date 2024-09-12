PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and greeted the Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday (September 12). India won a total of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers and 13 bronzes, bettering the previous best tally of 19 from Tokyo three years ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and greeted the Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday (September 12). PM Modi was seen interacting with the para-athletes, listening to their success stories during the meeting which lasted for more than an hour. India won a total of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers and 13 bronzes, bettering the previous best tally of 19 from Tokyo three years ago.

Avani Lekhara, who made history by becoming the first Indian to successfully defend her Paralympic title, winning gold in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category at Paris Games, gifted a signed t-shirt to PM Modi. "Thank you sir, for your support," was written on the back of the t-shirt that was presented to the Prime Minister.

In a 43 second video shared by the sports ministry, the PM can be seen congratulating the medal winners before an interaction with them. Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia were also present during the interaction.

Sumit Antil, who had his left leg amputated following an accident, broke his own Paralympic record to secure a second consecutive javelin gold. Badminton player Nitesh Kumar also added to India's medal tally with a gold, defeating Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a thrilling final.

Praveen Kumar won the gold medal in men's high jump T64 event. The 21-year-old set the new Asian record en route to the Olympic triumph. Dharambir and Harvinder Singh also clinched the yellow metal, while India's final medal at the Paris Games came through Navdeep Singh who clinched gold in men's Javelin throw F41 classification.

