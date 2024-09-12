7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

Lifestyle
It is rich in vitamin-A, vitamin-B, vitamin-C, fiber, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. This protects the body from many diseases.
Drink orange juice when the body's immunity is low. Drinking orange juice daily reduces problems like cold, cough and fever.
Orange juice should be consumed when cholesterol levels are high. The fiber in it reduces the risk of heart disease by controlling bad cholesterol levels.
Orange juice relieves dehydration from the body. Keeps away problems like weakness, fatigue, headache and dizziness.
Drinking orange juice keeps the body hydrated and maintains its energy. Doesn't get sick easily.
Orange juice protects the skin from free radical damage and prevents pimples, blemishes and wrinkles.
Orange juice is beneficial for eye health. Vitamin A in it helps in keeping the eyes healthy.