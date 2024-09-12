Lifestyle

7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

Protects against many diseases

It is rich in vitamin-A, vitamin-B, vitamin-C, fiber, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. This protects the body from many diseases.

Cold, cough, fever away

Drink orange juice when the body's immunity is low. Drinking orange juice daily reduces problems like cold, cough and fever.

Reduces the risk of heart disease

Orange juice should be consumed when cholesterol levels are high. The fiber in it reduces the risk of heart disease by controlling bad cholesterol levels.

Keeps away problems like dizziness

Orange juice relieves dehydration from the body. Keeps away problems like weakness, fatigue, headache and dizziness.

The body is hydrated

Drinking orange juice keeps the body hydrated and maintains its energy. Doesn't get sick easily.

Protects the skin

Orange juice protects the skin from free radical damage and prevents pimples, blemishes and wrinkles.

Beneficial for eye health

Orange juice is beneficial for eye health. Vitamin A in it helps in keeping the eyes healthy.

Find Next One