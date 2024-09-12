Entertainment

Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes

Image credits: twitter

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah, who made her OTT debut with the web series Jee Karda, acted very boldly in it and made everyone rave. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala

Her love scenes with Jim Sarbh in the movie Made in Heaven caught the attention of the audience.

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's vibrator scene in Lust Stories created a controversy. 

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha

Samantha, who acted in the web series The Family Man: Season 2, stunned fans with her extreme boldness.

Image credits: Instagram

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta's performance as Sonia opposite Bobby Deol in the Aashram web series is a must watch.

Image credits: Instagram

Rasika Duggal

Her performance as Beena Tripathi in the Mirzapur series had some bold moments, 

Image credits: Instagram

Aditi Pohankar

Many were surprised to see the bold scenes of famous Marathi actress Aditi Pohankar in the series SHE and Ashram.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One