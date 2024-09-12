Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the expansion of Atal Residential Schools to provide quality education for underprivileged children. The phased plan includes 2,000 schools across the state, offering academic, sports, and health facilities, and promoting inclusive education and holistic student development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant expansion of Atal Residential Schools, aiming to provide quality education to underprivileged children. Speaking at the inauguration of the 2024-25 academic session for 18 Atal Residential Schools in Mohanlalganj, CM Yogi revealed plans to establish 2,000 such schools across the state in a phased manner.

In the second phase, 57 new schools will be built across various districts, serving students from classes 1 to 12. These schools will also include "Bal Vatika" for early childhood education. The third phase will see the initiative extended to all 350 tehsils, while the fourth phase will bring these schools to 825 development blocks. By the fifth phase, schools will be established at the Nyaya Panchayat level, fulfilling the government's commitment to inclusive education.



During the event, CM Yogi distributed school supplies to students and awarded top-performing students in various academic and sports categories. He emphasized that talent is not bound by caste, opinion, or religion, stating that the government must provide equal opportunities for all.



The Chief Minister also criticized divisive political agendas, highlighting the need to combat illiteracy, poverty, and anarchy. He stressed that previous governments failed to focus on education for the poor, whereas his administration is working to provide equal access to education through initiatives like Atal Residential Schools.

The schools will offer not only academic education but also sports facilities and health check-ups. CM Yogi called on teachers to focus on the holistic development of students, ensuring their physical, mental, and intellectual growth.

