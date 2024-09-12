Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the expansion of Atal Residential Schools to provide quality education for underprivileged children. The phased plan includes 2,000 schools across the state, offering academic, sports, and health facilities, and promoting inclusive education and holistic student development.

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 3:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant expansion of Atal Residential Schools, aiming to provide quality education to underprivileged children. Speaking at the inauguration of the 2024-25 academic session for 18 Atal Residential Schools in Mohanlalganj, CM Yogi revealed plans to establish 2,000 such schools across the state in a phased manner.

    In the second phase, 57 new schools will be built across various districts, serving students from classes 1 to 12. These schools will also include "Bal Vatika" for early childhood education. The third phase will see the initiative extended to all 350 tehsils, while the fourth phase will bring these schools to 825 development blocks. By the fifth phase, schools will be established at the Nyaya Panchayat level, fulfilling the government's commitment to inclusive education.

    SEMICON 2024: 'UP transforms from investment drought to flooded market', says CM Yogi Adityanath

    During the event, CM Yogi distributed school supplies to students and awarded top-performing students in various academic and sports categories. He emphasized that talent is not bound by caste, opinion, or religion, stating that the government must provide equal opportunities for all.

    SEMICON 2024: Investors express confidence in India’s semiconductor industry, lauds UP’s investment climate

    The Chief Minister also criticized divisive political agendas, highlighting the need to combat illiteracy, poverty, and anarchy. He stressed that previous governments failed to focus on education for the poor, whereas his administration is working to provide equal access to education through initiatives like Atal Residential Schools.

    The schools will offer not only academic education but also sports facilities and health check-ups. CM Yogi called on teachers to focus on the holistic development of students, ensuring their physical, mental, and intellectual growth.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet with CM Mamata Banerjee gcw

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-538 September 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited vkp

    Bengaluru: Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Kerala: FEFKA levels serious allegations against Hema committee report over 'bias' and 'exclusion'

    Recent Stories

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes RKK

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases RKK

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

    sports PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH) scr

    PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH)

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet with CM Mamata Banerjee gcw

    No live telecast, 15-member delegation: Bengal govt to doctors for 5pm meet

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon