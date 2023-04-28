Madhumita Sarcar to Monami Ghosh to Trina Saha-8 Bengali TV actresses who are popular on Instagram

Everyone knows that Instagram is one of the most influential and essential social media sites, with millions of users logging in regularly to see what's trending. Additionally, it's a unique platform for actors that enables them to interact with their fans by providing sneak peeks into their personal lives. In this photo story, we have covered 7 top Bengali TV actresses who have the highest number of followers on Instagram.

Ditipriya Roy (882K + followers): The Bengali audience is familiar with the name Ditipriya Roy. She became famous after performing in the Bengali television series Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni. As a young performer, Ditipriya began her career in television, appearing in such serials as Maa, Durga, Aparajito, Byomkesh, Bamakhyapa, Tomay Amay Mile, and Tare Ami Chokhe Dekhini. She performed in Srijit Mukherji's film Rajkahini in 2015.

1. Madhumita Sarcar ( 2.2 Million + followers): One of the most well-known Bengali actresses, Madhumita, rose to fame for her role as Pakhi Ghosh Dostidaar Singha Roy in the film Bojhena Se Bojhena. She made her television debut in the Sananda TV programme Sobinoy Nibedon. With Paribartan, Madhumita made her debut on the Bing screen in 2017. Then she was cast as the lead in Love Aaj Kal Porshu, opposite Arjun Chakrabarty.

Monami Ghosh (1.7 Million + followers): One of the most well-liked actresses among Bengali audiences is Monami Ghosh. She is primarily recognised for her dancing and acting skills. She recently made her singing debut. She has watched her perform the playback in a music video for Vitamin M. She enjoys popularity on the big and small screens. Saat Kahon marked her first television appearance. She made her cinematic debut with the Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay-directed movie "Maati."

Trina Saha ( 1.7 Million + followers): With the Khokababu series, Trina Saha made her acting debut on television. Additionally, Trina performed in well-known programmes like Koler Bou and Jai Kali Kalkattawali. She is currently Gungun in the Khorkuto series.

Sandipta Sen ( 1.1 Million + followers): With the television series Durga, Sandipta Sen made her acting debut as Durga Roychowdhury opposite Gourab Chatterjee. She appeared as an actress in a number of well-known television drama series, including Tapur Tupur, Tumi Asbe Bole, Durga Durgeshwari, Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni-Uttor Porbo, etc. She made her cinematic debut in Ekannoborti, directed by Mainak Bhaumik.

Ushasi Ray (1 Million + followers): Ushasi Ray began her acting career by costarring with Jeetu Kamal in the hit serial Milon Tithi on Star Jalsha. She portrayed the main character in several well-known series, like Bokul Kotha and Kadambini. Ushasi debuted her digital platform in Turu Love, a film where she co-starred with Rishav Basu.

Swastika Dutta (1 Million + followers): Swastika Dutta made her acting debut in the 2015 Bengali film Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey. She is well-known for playing Dali in the comedic television series Bhojo Gobindo. She became famous for her Radhika role in Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay.

