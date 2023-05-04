Love Again Premiere: Priyanka Chopra kisses co-star Sam Heughan; Nick Jonas also walks with wife on red carpet

At the film's premiere in New York, US, Priyanka Chopra received a tender kiss on the nose from her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan. The AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York hosted the screening.

Getty Photos

Priyanka Chopra is a busy woman who has no time to relax. Following the success of Citadel, she is now promoting her upcoming film Love Again.



Getty Photos

The romantic comedy, which also stars Sam Heughan, will be released on May 5. Priyanka got a tender kiss on the nose from her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan at the film's premiere in New York, US.





Getty Photos

On Wednesday (May 03), Priyanka, Sam, and even her husband Nick Jonas attended the film's premiere in New York.

Getty Photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra came hand in hand, with her towering over him in her high heels. She was dressed in a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt, a large bow on her back, and no straps.

Getty Photos

Priyanka wore a modest necklace and kept her hair straight. Nick donned a grey suit that went well with Priyanka's outfit. Sam looked dashing in his all-black ensemble.



Getty Photos

At the premiere, Sam and Priyanka shared a cute kiss, and he tenderly kissed her on the nose, and she pouted. The performers' fans adored their adorable connection. “Seeing Sam kiss Priyanka on her nose , It's so sweet and tender,” wrote one. “Sam was just the sweetest,” wrote another.



Getty Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Barclay attend the "Love Again" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

Getty Photos

Priyanka discussed her scene with Nick in the film on the red carpet. He makes a surprise appearance as her strange date from a dating service. She stated he 'took one for the team' when asked about him. "I was supposed to do this with a random actor, but I was not interested in having someone lick my face during Covid." 'Please, Nick, could you do it?' I said. He was a good sport and came on set, which was so amusing that I was utterly unprofessional that day. Because he was taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practised. "I was just in rips," she explained.



Getty Photos