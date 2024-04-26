Chaithra Achar to Raghavendra Rajkumar: List of Sandalwood celebrities who casted their vote; PHOTOS

Several Sandalwood celebrities, including members of Dr Rajkumar's family, Ganesh, Amulya, Vinay Rajkumar, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Tara Anuradha, Shweta Srivatsava, Vicky Varun, Chaithra Achar, Chandan Shetty, Master Manjunath, Srimurali, Hema Prabhat, Saptami Gowda, Kavya Shetty, and Nidhi Subbaiah, participated in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, stressing the importance of voting.

Sandalwood star celebrities have cast their votes in the ongoing first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state. Many members of Dr. Raj's family came together to vote. Dr Rajkumar's son Raghavendra Rajkumar, his wife Mangala Raghavendra Rajkumar, and sons Vinay Rajkumar and Yuva Rajkumar all voted together.

Actor Ganesh and producer Shilpa Ganesh, who arrived at the RR Nagar booth, voted and set an example. Ganesh, who arrived at 7:20 am along with the couple, cast his vote. Speaking after voting, Ganesh said that everyone participated in voting without fail.

Srimurali emphasized the importance of voting, stating, "Voting is our right, and we have voted." He mentioned the high turnout at his polling booth and urged people not to escape their responsibility to vote, highlighting the democratic nature of choosing our representatives.

Sandalwood actresses Kavya Shetty and Nidhi Subbaiah went to the polling station with their families to cast their votes, urging everyone to do the same.

Actress Saptami Gowda of Kantara fame cast her vote at St. Paul's School in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, and afterwards, encouraged everyone to vote, stressing that it is everyone's duty.

Actress Hema Prabhat, famous for her role in the Rangoli movie, also voted and shared her action on social media, emphasizing the exercise of her rights.

Master Manjunath, a prominent figure in Kannada cinema, also cast his vote and encouraged others to do so through a social media post. He emphasized the importance of exercising one's constitutional right to vote.

Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty exercised his right to vote and then urged others to do the same on social media, emphasizing the role of voting in the development of villages, towns, districts, states, and the country.

Sandalwood actress Chaithra J Achar, known for her role in Toby, also cast her vote and encouraged others to do the same.

Actor Vicky Varun voted in Mudalpur village of Chamarajanagar taluk. He travelled from Bengaluru overnight to vote early in the morning in Kendasampi, stressing the significance of voting.



Sandalwood actress Shwetha Srivatsav cast her vote and urged others to exercise their rights through a social media post. She emphasized the importance of voting in determining our future.

"I voted," said Sandalwood actor, Daali Dhananjaya. He emphasized the necessity of voting without fail.

Sandalwood actor Vinay Rajkumar also participated in voting and later spoke to the media. He had gone to vote with his father and brother.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar also visited the polling booth and cast his vote. Members of the Dr Rajkumar family had arrived early in the morning to vote.

Sandalwood actress Tara Anuradha, accompanied by her husband, exercised her right to vote at the polling booth. They also posed for the camera after voting.

Actress Amulya, who arrived at the RR Nagar polling station with her husband, exercised her right to vote. After standing in the queue for more than half an hour, Amulya appealed to those waiting in line to cast their votes early. She mentioned the long queue and expressed happiness at the high turnout. Amulya stressed the importance of voting and encouraged others to do the same.