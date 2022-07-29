Legs day Video: Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani flaunts her perfect-long legs in black BRA and shorts

Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a sizzling hot glimpse from the sets of 'Ek Villain Returns'. Actress calls it a 'legs day'; take a look

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani had been working really hard to promote "Ek Villain Returns," and now the movie has finally been released.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

The diva, who has been turning heads with her gorgeous avatars, is back to stun everyone with her beauty.



Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha posted a beautiful photo of herself on social media in which she is seen showing off her lovely legs while sporting a bralette top and shorts. The actress made a humorous caption:- "Legs day be like😝 #EkVillainReturns" (Video)

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha has often grabbed attention with her seductive and sizzling personas while promoting "Ek Villain Returns." Moreover, Disha is redefining what it means to be the sexiest villain in the movie, whether it's in her killer black gown or her white seaside ensemble. Also Read; Video and Pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles

Photo: Movie still