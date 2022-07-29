Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and Pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles

    Priyanka Chopra posted photos of herself with singer Diljit Dosanjh and her friend Lilly Singh at a concert in Los Angeles. The actress also recently attended Kenny Chesney's concert with Nick Jonas

    Video and Pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles
    Priyanka Chopra does not require an official introduction. She has won a beauty contest in the past and is also an actor, singer, and philanthropist. In the early 2000s, she made her Bollywood debut, and the diva hasn't looked back since. 

    The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Barfi, Fashion, and more successful films include her work. She has a sizable social media fan base, and she occasionally updates them on her personal and professional activities.

    Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended the live concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in Los Angeles, USA. Lily Singh accompanied her and later shared some fun photos on 'gram and wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home.Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour! Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew".

    Priyanka opted for a black crop top, a chic jacket, and tinted sunglasses for the event. Lilly also seemed gorgeous in a black dress. Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Lilly Singh, 33, have been friends for a long time. Lilly attended Priyanka's wedding festivities in Jodhpur even though she appeared in one of her YouTube videos.

    In terms of her professional life, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. After the 2019 movie The Sky Is Pink, it will be Priyanka's first appearance on Indian screens since.
     

