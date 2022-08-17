Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's films yet to cross Rs 50 crore mark

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha has suffered terribly at the box office. Despite six days of running, the film could not surpass Rs 50 crore mark.
     

    Laal Singh Chaddha, a film starring Aamir Khan, has fared poorly at the box office. Whether it's because of the conflict with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan or the BoycottLaalSinghChaddha movement, the film has bombed at the box office. 

    Despite being released on holiday on Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha did not amass a sizable box office revenue. It also had a long weekend because August 15 fell on a Monday. As day six closes, Laal Singh Chaddha's situation has only worsened.

    According to early estimations published by the media house, Laal Singh Chaddha earned Rs 2 crore on the sixth day of its release. The film's box office revenue soared to almost Rs 11 crore on its first day, but by the sixth day, it had plummeted dramatically. Indeed, there have been claims that Laal Singh Chaddha concerts are being cancelled in theatres due to low occupancy. 
     

    According to an exhibitor, Bollywood Hungama, "Both Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar must reflect on their film choices. Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha have been rejected by their admirers, who were looking for something bigger and better."
     

    Liger is the next character to be released. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday feature in the film's key roles, co-produced by Karan Johar. The film serves as Vijay's formal introduction to Bollywood. 
     

    It is a Pan-India film, and Vijay Deverakonda fans are excited. The trailer has gotten a fantastic reception from the audience. Also Read: Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Fans have gone berserk even at events to catch a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda. Everyone is crossing their hopes that Liger will be a box office success. Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

