Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Jr NTR preparing to make his Hollywood debut shortly after reaching the Best Actor prediction list at the Oscars? Read on 

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Jr NTR has become a pan-India sensation thanks to SS Rajamouli's RRR. The picture was a box office success, and it gained international acclaim once it began streaming on Netflix. Many foreign filmmakers and reviewers appreciated the picture, and Jr NTR recently made Variety's Oscars' Best Actor 2023 prediction list, which is incredible. His admirers are overjoyed, and it appears like the actor will be making his Hollywood debut shortly.

    Umair Sandhu, who works in the overseas Censor Board, took to Twitter to share the information about Jr NTR’s Hollywood debut. He tweeted, “Officially Confirmed! #JrNTR offered Hollywood Netflix Action Thriller ! #NTR liked the Script very much !!! Welcome to Hollywood #NTR ! Only Tollywood Actor who got this offer !” 

    If this tweet is accurate, it will be fascinating to see Jr NTR in a Hollywood picture. Alia Bhatt, his RRR co-star, will be making her Hollywood debut shortly with the film Heart of Stone. Surprisingly, that film will also be available on Netflix. We now await the formal announcement of Jr NTR's Hollywood film.

    Jr NTR forthcoming films
    Meanwhile, Jr NTR is now working on two projects. He will appear in NTR 30 and 31. Koratala Siva will direct NTR 30, while Prashanth Neel, of KGF fame, will direct NTR 31. Neel has informed the media that filming for NTR 31 will begin in April or May 2023. The actress who will appear in NTR 30 and NTR 31 has yet to be confirmed by the film's producers. However, speculations suggest that Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are considered for NTR 30. However, there has been no formal confirmation. Alia had reportedly agreed to star in the film but then dropped out.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona RBA

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police RBA

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days

    Saif Ali Khan birthday When he spoke about how he never got pocket money drb

    Saif Ali Khan birthday: When he spoke about how he never got pocket money

    Tiger 3 Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller drb

    Tiger 3: Makers release new teaser of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer action thriller

    Recent Stories

    Happy Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes quotes messages greetings to share with everyone gcw

    Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with everyone

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona RBA

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police RBA

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police

    Savarkar poster row 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka Shivamogga Section 144 imposed gcw

    Savarkar poster row: 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon