Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

Jr NTR has become a pan-India sensation thanks to SS Rajamouli's RRR. The picture was a box office success, and it gained international acclaim once it began streaming on Netflix. Many foreign filmmakers and reviewers appreciated the picture, and Jr NTR recently made Variety's Oscars' Best Actor 2023 prediction list, which is incredible. His admirers are overjoyed, and it appears like the actor will be making his Hollywood debut shortly.

Umair Sandhu, who works in the overseas Censor Board, took to Twitter to share the information about Jr NTR’s Hollywood debut. He tweeted, “Officially Confirmed! #JrNTR offered Hollywood Netflix Action Thriller ! #NTR liked the Script very much !!! Welcome to Hollywood #NTR ! Only Tollywood Actor who got this offer !”

If this tweet is accurate, it will be fascinating to see Jr NTR in a Hollywood picture. Alia Bhatt, his RRR co-star, will be making her Hollywood debut shortly with the film Heart of Stone. Surprisingly, that film will also be available on Netflix. We now await the formal announcement of Jr NTR's Hollywood film.



Jr NTR forthcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is now working on two projects. He will appear in NTR 30 and 31. Koratala Siva will direct NTR 30, while Prashanth Neel, of KGF fame, will direct NTR 31. Neel has informed the media that filming for NTR 31 will begin in April or May 2023. The actress who will appear in NTR 30 and NTR 31 has yet to be confirmed by the film's producers. However, speculations suggest that Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are considered for NTR 30. However, there has been no formal confirmation. Alia had reportedly agreed to star in the film but then dropped out.