Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

    Raju Srivastava's manager updates that, the actor is responding to treatment and can now move his body parts a bit. But, he continues to remain in the ICU and on a ventilator.

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 after suffering a heart attack.

    Famed comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, still in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator at AIIMS in New Delhi, has improved somewhat, according to his business manager on Tuesday. Srivastava was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 after suffering a heart attack. On the same day, the 58-year-old stand-up comic had an angioplasty.

    Also Read: Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    “Raju’s condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on a ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," the artist’s manager Nayan Soni told news agency PTI.

    Earlier, Raju's family said on his official Instagram page that the comedian's condition is "stable."

    "Raju Srivastava ji is in good health." We are hoping for a rapid recovery for him. The physicians are treating him and doing everything they can. "Thank you for your ongoing love and support," the family wrote.

    Also Read: Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    The family also asked that people "avoid any rumour or fake news that is being spread." Raju's nephew, Kushal Srivastava, too expressed how upsetting the rumours had been for the family. "We are doing everything we can to stem the propagation of bad news," he told TOI. People are texting and asking questions, making things tough to manage. Raju ji is already waging an internal war, and these rumours are upsetting the family. We also posted on his Instagram, but individuals are still messaging or publishing incorrect information."
     

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Genie Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies RBA

    From Genie’s Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism" RBA

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU' RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know RBA

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    US President Joe Biden signs climate and health care legislation - adt

    US President Joe Biden signs climate and health care legislation

    Media only speaks lies - Cristiano Ronaldo hints at upcoming interview to reveal the truth-ayh

    'Media only speaks lies' - Cristiano Ronaldo hints at upcoming interview to reveal the truth

    I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised - adt

    I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised

    CSA T20 League: Will MS Dhoni mentor Johannesburg Super Kings JSK? Raieev Shukla clarifies-ayh

    CSA T20 League: Will MS Dhoni mentor Johannesburg Super Kings? Raieev Shukla clarifies

    From Genie Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies RBA

    From Genie’s Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon