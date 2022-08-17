Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

Raju Srivastava's manager updates that, the actor is responding to treatment and can now move his body parts a bit. But, he continues to remain in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Raju Srivastava was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 after suffering a heart attack.

Famed comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, still in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator at AIIMS in New Delhi, has improved somewhat, according to his business manager on Tuesday. Srivastava was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 10 after suffering a heart attack. On the same day, the 58-year-old stand-up comic had an angioplasty.

Also Read: Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

“Raju’s condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on a ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," the artist’s manager Nayan Soni told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Raju's family said on his official Instagram page that the comedian's condition is "stable."

"Raju Srivastava ji is in good health." We are hoping for a rapid recovery for him. The physicians are treating him and doing everything they can. "Thank you for your ongoing love and support," the family wrote.

Also Read: Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

The family also asked that people "avoid any rumour or fake news that is being spread." Raju's nephew, Kushal Srivastava, too expressed how upsetting the rumours had been for the family. "We are doing everything we can to stem the propagation of bad news," he told TOI. People are texting and asking questions, making things tough to manage. Raju ji is already waging an internal war, and these rumours are upsetting the family. We also posted on his Instagram, but individuals are still messaging or publishing incorrect information."

