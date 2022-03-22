Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott have changed their son’s name from Wolf to this; here’s why

Kylie Jenner revealed on social media that her newly born son’s name is no longer ‘Wolf’. She also revealed the reason behind the change in name.

Image: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents to their second child a month ago on February 2 when their son was born. Days after his birthday, Kylie revealed to the world on social media that they have decided to name their son ‘wolf’. However, Kylie made a new revelation regarding her son’s name wherein she said that his name has been changed.

Yes, you rear that right! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second son, after their elder daughter Stormi Webster, was initially named ‘Wolf Jacque webster’. However, the parents decided to change the name of their son. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf

Kylie Jenner took to social media on March 21 to inform the world that their son’s name is no longer ‘Wolf’, without mentioning his new name of him. While she is yet to reveal the baby boy’s new name, Kylie did inform of the reason that led to this name changing decision.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," said Kylie Jenner, the mother of two. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son will be turning two months old in a matter of few days, on April 2. His elder sister, Stormi Webster (4), had turned four, a few days before Kylie and Travis’s second child was born.

