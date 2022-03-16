Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner suffering from postpartum after birth of Wolf

    Kylie Cosmetics creator Kylie Jenner opens up on postpartum life, says "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually ... it's just crazy."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 7:58 AM IST

    Kylie Jenner, 24-year-old, shared a candid video saying that she has had a postpartum life since welcoming son Wolf 'has not been easy.' She admitted feeling 'pressured.' Kylie and her partner rapper Travis Webster became parents to their second child on February 2. 

    A few weeks ago, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics took to an Instagram story to reveal her son’s name ‘Wolf Webster’ written in bold and in a white-coloured font. Now, she again took to Instagram and spoke out about motherhood in a series of videos on her account, describing difficult it has been for her.

    In the video, Kylie looked beautiful with loose hair and walked on a treadmill. However, Kylie took a break from her workout to chitchat with her followers on the reality of postpartum mental health hardships. Kylie said, "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard," she said in her stories. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

    Kylie also added, "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually ... it's just crazy. I didn't want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet, and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me." Kylie ended her video saying it’s “OK not to be OK."

    Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is gradually returning to social media after a break post the birth of Wolf. Kardashians and Kenners' fans are now excited about the family's major comeback to television with The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on April 14.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 7:58 AM IST
