Kylie Jenner SEXY bikini photos: Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoys midnight pool session with friend Yris Palmer

Mother of two, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and shared sultry photos of herself and her pal Yris Palmer swimming at midnight in a hot water pool.

Kylie Jenner, an American reality television star, is one of the industry's hottest stars. The multibillionaire entrepreneur is a frequent social media user, and she frequently delights her massive fan base to erotic photos and videos.

Keeping the momentum going, Kylie came to Instagram a few moments ago to share a pair of lovely photos of herself having a midnight dip in a hot water pool, and her admirers can't get enough of them.



Kylie's post includes a sequence of photos of her enjoying a hot water soak with a buddy in the pool around midnight. The Kylie Cosmetics creator exuded hotness as she struck sensual positions for the camera.



Kylie may be seen in the photos wearing a tiny short bikini, a messy hairstyle, and black sunglasses with her pal Yris Palmer. We also witness snow-covered trees and the bitterly cold weather outdoors, which prompted Kylie and her buddy Yris to take a midnight swim.



Taking to the captions, Kylie wrote, “Mamis." Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. While one fan wrote,"Baddddies 😍🔥." Yris Palmer wrote, “♾️🖤." A second fan added, “Travis so lucky."



Kylie recently opened out about her droopy boobs and postpartum figure on an episode of The Kardashains. When her sister Kendall Jenner asked whether she would wear a coat on their vacation to Las Vegas, the mother of two revealed that she was in love with her figure and felt extremely good about it. Kylie has previously stated that she was not psychologically prepared to wear a tiny dress.



Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body - postpartum."

