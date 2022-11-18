Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know Nayanthara net worth, properties, cars, income, movie fee and more

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 9:20 AM IST

    Happy Birthday Nayanthara: While the actress is regarded as one of the wealthiest actresses in the south cinema industry, let’s look at her net worth and standard of living.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara, a South star with a career spanning more than 20 years, has wowed audiences with her outstanding acting talent. The actress, who can play a tough government official or portray the poignant tale of a rape survivor, has become well-known thanks to her many different parts and endearing demeanour. Today, November 18, is her 38th birthday, so let us know about her more.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the most well-liked and financially viable actresses in the south Indian business is Nayanthara. She has amused the audience with her charisma and superb acting abilities, giving us films like Raja Rani, Annaatthe, and many others. Let's look at the actress's net worth and style of life even though she is one of the wealthiest actresses in south Indian cinema.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress Nayanthara has a staggering net worth of $22 million, or almost Rs 165 crore, according to the media website "Infinity Net Worth." She earns most of her money from movies and product endorsements. The actress is now the highest-paid actress in south Indian cinema after receiving an estimated Rs 10 crore for her forthcoming film alongside Jayam Ravi.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regarding her real estate holdings, it has been reported by Magic Bricks that Nayanthara has several flats in India, including two opulent mansions in Hyderabad that cost Rs 15 crore apiece and are situated in Banjara Hills.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This area (Banjara Hills) is home to numerous A-list south stars. Additionally, she has two 4 BHK homes in Chennai, each of which are valued at Rs 100, according to Magic Bricks.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to Deccan Herald, the actress from the south also has a private jet, which she has been utilising for her flights between Chennai and Hyderabad and Chennai and Kochi. The actress loves 4-wheelers, in addition to her private plane. According to Car Dekho, the actress is said to possess a Mercedes GLS 350D for Rs 88 lakh and a BMW 5 series worth Rs 74.50 lakh. She also owns a gorgeous BMW 7-series, a Toyota Innova Crysta, a Ford Endeavour, and other vehicles for over Rs 1.76 crore combined.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Speaking about her brand investments and endorsements, the actress earns a staggering amount of Rs 5 crores from them as per News24. She has collaborated with several well-known companies, including Tanishq, Tata Sky, Kay Beauty, and Ujala.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Speaking of her investment, the actress has joined with Dr. Renita Rajan to launch her own skincare line, "The Lip Balm Company." 

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has also researched the Chai Wale sector of the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) market. According to news reports, Nayanthara was rumoured to have invested heavily in a brand-new, profitable oil firm.

    Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram

    Nayanthara Net Worth: Born to an officer of the Indian Air Force, Nayanthara has a net worth of Rs 71 crore, reportedly. She charges nothing less than Rs 3 crore for each film; this fee may also go up to Rs 5 crore, reportedly. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69; veteran Punjabi actor was having neurological problem-reports

    Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69; veteran Punjabi actor was having neurological problem-reports

    Exclusive Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Bhediya VFX is world class says Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan drb

    Exclusive: Bhediya’s VFX is world-class, says Dinesh Vijan

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals drb

    Will Janhvi Kapoor act in mother Sridevi's biopic? Actor reveals

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction Can Ajay Devgn Tabu starrer break its prequel opening day stats drb

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from? drb

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from?

    Recent Stories

    Delhi's AQI remains in 'poor' category; cold weather to hit parts of North India AJR

    Delhi's AQI remains in 'poor' category; cold weather to hit parts of North India

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details AJR

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details

    Drishyam 2: Shriya Saran kisses husband Andrei Koscheev while posing for cameras at movie premiere (Video) RBA

    Drishyam 2: Shriya Saran kisses husband Andrei Koscheev while posing for cameras at movie premiere (Video)

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC look to end East Bengal FC's spirited recovery snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC look to end East Bengal FC's spirited recovery

    Recent Videos

    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon