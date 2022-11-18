Know Nayanthara net worth, properties, cars, income, movie fee and more

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: While the actress is regarded as one of the wealthiest actresses in the south cinema industry, let’s look at her net worth and standard of living.

Nayanthara, a South star with a career spanning more than 20 years, has wowed audiences with her outstanding acting talent. The actress, who can play a tough government official or portray the poignant tale of a rape survivor, has become well-known thanks to her many different parts and endearing demeanour. Today, November 18, is her 38th birthday, so let us know about her more.

One of the most well-liked and financially viable actresses in the south Indian business is Nayanthara. She has amused the audience with her charisma and superb acting abilities, giving us films like Raja Rani, Annaatthe, and many others. Let's look at the actress's net worth and style of life even though she is one of the wealthiest actresses in south Indian cinema.



The actress Nayanthara has a staggering net worth of $22 million, or almost Rs 165 crore, according to the media website "Infinity Net Worth." She earns most of her money from movies and product endorsements. The actress is now the highest-paid actress in south Indian cinema after receiving an estimated Rs 10 crore for her forthcoming film alongside Jayam Ravi.



Regarding her real estate holdings, it has been reported by Magic Bricks that Nayanthara has several flats in India, including two opulent mansions in Hyderabad that cost Rs 15 crore apiece and are situated in Banjara Hills.

This area (Banjara Hills) is home to numerous A-list south stars. Additionally, she has two 4 BHK homes in Chennai, each of which are valued at Rs 100, according to Magic Bricks.

According to Deccan Herald, the actress from the south also has a private jet, which she has been utilising for her flights between Chennai and Hyderabad and Chennai and Kochi. The actress loves 4-wheelers, in addition to her private plane. According to Car Dekho, the actress is said to possess a Mercedes GLS 350D for Rs 88 lakh and a BMW 5 series worth Rs 74.50 lakh. She also owns a gorgeous BMW 7-series, a Toyota Innova Crysta, a Ford Endeavour, and other vehicles for over Rs 1.76 crore combined.

Speaking about her brand investments and endorsements, the actress earns a staggering amount of Rs 5 crores from them as per News24. She has collaborated with several well-known companies, including Tanishq, Tata Sky, Kay Beauty, and Ujala.

Speaking of her investment, the actress has joined with Dr. Renita Rajan to launch her own skincare line, "The Lip Balm Company."

The actress has also researched the Chai Wale sector of the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) market. According to news reports, Nayanthara was rumoured to have invested heavily in a brand-new, profitable oil firm.

