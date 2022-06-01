KK demise: '‘Kolkata killed the singer’, claims Om Puri's ex-wife Nandita Puri

According to reports, KK was sick after the event and returned to his hotel. There are videos on the internet that show KK feeling uneasy

At the age of 53, KK died away. In Kolkata, he was doing a concert at Nazrul Manch. According to reports, he reportedly performed in the city twice in a row. He returned to his hotel after the event because he felt ill. KK was ill, according to several footages posted online. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Nandita Puri, late Om Puri's ex-wife, has now made a "shocking" revelation, claiming that Kolkata murdered him. She posted on Facebook, saying, "West Bengal should be ashamed of itself. Kolkata killed KK, and the government is covering it up with a state goodbye for their shoddy Nazrul Manch; with an audience of 8k for a capacity of 2.5k, the air conditioning failed, and the vocalist perspired heavily, complaining four times to no avail. There were no paramedics on the scene. There is no first aid available. Critical moments were squandered. A CBI investigation is required, and Bollywood should refrain from playing in Bengal till then (sic)."



A video of the deceased singer complaining about AC not working and too much heat in the closed auditorium and showing uneasiness during his performance has surfaced online.



According to several Twitter users, the auditorium was overcrowded. "An auditorium designed for 2000 persons was crammed with over 7000 people." In footage, singer KK can be seen sweating considerably and whining about the heat. Fire Extinguishers were sprayed 'simply for fun,' according to several social media users. Shocked! "#KKPassesAway," a user tweeted.

KK is seen sweating hard and wiping the perspiration off with a towel in the footage. He is later seen on stage complaining to someone. According to eyewitnesses and concert organisers, "KK was continuously demanding that the spotlights be turned off, and he would walk backstage to rest at regular intervals. He did not, however, indicate any desire to leave the programme in the interim."