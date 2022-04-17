Kim Kardashian’s sis, Kendall Jenner goes topless while promoting her tequila brand; see pics

Kendall Jenner wore nothing but bikini bottoms in her latest Instagram photo while promoting her tequila brand.

Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Talk about promoting their brands and the Kardashian and Jenner sisters know their game well. Whether it is Kim Kardashian promoting her brand Skim or Kendall Jenner posing by the pool to promote her alcohol brand, the sisters pull all stops when it is about promoting. Kendall knows how to market her tequila brand! In a recent picture that Kendall posted, the model did a little bit of promotion for her very own alcohol brand. ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner’s revealing dress brings back the focus on her rumoured boob job; see pics

Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The 26-year-old model, Kendall Jenner, went topless to promote her brand. In one of the pictures that Kendall shared on social media recently, she was seen posing topless with a bottle of her tequila brand. The beauty that Kendall is, she wore nothing but blue bikini bottom while sizzling in that picture of hers. ALSO READ: 'The Kardashians' in India: Kim Kardashian's new show on Hulu, Disney Plus (Read details)

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand has been quite a hit ever since the brunette launched it. The brand has found appreciation from Kendall’s sisters as well as her close friends including Hailey Baldwin. ALSO READ: 10 pics of Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner showing their transformation from cute to hot

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters do not only promote their own brands but also cross-promote each other their sisters as well. Recently, Kendall Jenner paired up with her sister Kylie Jenner was her cosmetics brand shoot. The Jenner sisters had word raunchy cut-out dresses in a lilac colour that put the social media on fire.

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram