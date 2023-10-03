Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian SUPER-SEXY photos: The 42-year-old shares some BOLD images in sparkling Gucci bikini top

    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    The mother-of-four took to Instagram and published four blurry, vintage-style photos of herself posing in a sensual Gucci costume. She was seen in a tiny sparkling Gucci bikini top and a silk pyjama set.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian attempted to shift her emphasis to a new luxury brand after risking wrath for working with Balenciaga again after the paedophilia controversy last year.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The mother-of-four took to Insta and showed off some vintage-style photos of herself posing in a sensual Gucci costume.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim looked stunning in a little glittering metallic bikini top from the Italian design company. She wore it with what appeared to be considerably more comfortable clothes, including a silk pyjama set with Gucci's trademark monogram design all over it in brown.
     

    Kim's raven-coloured locks were pulled back in a long braid that stretched down her neck to her lower back. Kim's skin shone as she completed her make-up with a nude, semi-glossy lip.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian captioned the snapshots to her 364million followers: 'It’s all Gucci.' In November 2022,

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This comes as the actress faces yet another outrage when she appears in a Balenciaga ad for the first time after refusing to break connections with the company following last year's paedophilia scandal that shook the fashion industry.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The SKIMS owner was one of the models exhibiting the Summer 2024 collection for the Paris-based fashion house, wearing a black latex dress and displaying her characteristic curves.

