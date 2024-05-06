Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Driving test suspended for 4th consecutive day; strike continues

    Driving school owners initiated an indefinite strike on Thursday to protest against the new regulations introduced by the state Motor Vehicle Department for driving tests. This decision was collectively made by various associations, including CITU, INTUC, and the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association, during a meeting held on Tuesday night.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The driving test has been suspended in the state today due to a protest by the Indian National Trade Union Congress and Centre of Indian Trade Unions. 

    The protestors have informed the MVD officials that no one will take the test. The protesters are protesting at the test ground of the joint committee in Kannur. The driving schools boycotted the driving test in Ernakulam too. The INTUC also announced that independent organizations will continue their strike against the test reforms. 

    The revised norms aim to improve the assessment of candidates' driving abilities under various road conditions.

    Key changes in the rules include initially limiting the number of driving test applicants supervised by a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) per day to 30, which was later raised to 60 due to strong protests. Furthermore, vehicles with automatic gear transmissions and electric vehicles are prohibited from use in the driving test. Additionally, driving schools must utilize vehicles no older than 15 years, equipped with dashboard cameras for testing purposes.

