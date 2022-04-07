Kim Kardashian’s Ludovic de Saint Sernin ripped jeans costs nearly Rs 5 lakh?

Kim Kardashian was trolled on social media after she posted pictures in completely ripped jeans that will certainly burn a hole in your pocket.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her outfits have always been the talking point among her fans and followers. The SKIMS owner proudly shows off her body in swimwear, garnering eyeballs. One of her outfits has again become the centre of a discussion, but this time, Kim is being trolled for it. Kim Kardashian has hugely been slammed on social media for her latest photoshoot in an outrageous outfit, comprising of a pair of completely ripped denim of Ludovic de Saint Sernin that are estimated to be around $6.4K. If translated to the Indian rupee, the ripped pair of denim is priced at nearly Rs 5 lakh!

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alum posted a few racy pictures on her Instagram in ripped denim with extremely cut-out detail which gave her followers a sneak peek of her butt.

Not only was Kim Kardashian’s bizarre, ripped jeans the target of the trolls, but also the pink ombre crocodile leather corset top that she wore. Attacking the 41-year-old for her clothes, one of the trolls said that it appeared as if Kim had a fight with a “crocodile”.

The revealing attire showed off Kim Kardashian's famous curves as she outstretched her arms to pose for the pictures.

Kim Kardashian opted to go accessory-free for the photoshoot, pictures of which she posted with a caption that read: "Talk less and say more".

