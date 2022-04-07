Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor goes bold and backless; netizens call her ‘wanna be Kim Kardashian’

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor stepped out for a dinner date with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor on Wednesday night in a backless blue jumpsuit.

    Blame Janhvi Kapoor for the rising temperature as the young Bollywood actress oozes hotness in the best possible manner. Janhvi has been drawing a lot of attention through her bold and beautiful pictures. The actress is loved for her pool pictures in bikinis, the backless outfits, gowns with grammatic thigh-high slits and those plunging necklines. Janhvi’s fashion sense is undoubtedly one of the best in the industry, despite which, the actress is being targeted lately. When Janhvi was seen with her cousins and friends on Wednesday night in a backless blue jumper, she sizzled like never before. However, the trolls attacked her and called her “wannabe Kim Kardashian (sic)”.

    This is not the first time that Janhvi Kapoor has been compared with Kim Kardashian in a distasteful manner by the trolls. Recently when Janhvi put up pictures in a shimmery silver strappy gown, her look was compared to Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

    ALSO READ: Is Janhvi Kapoor the Bollywood queen of ‘busty body’? Check out her 6 hot pics

    This is because Janhvi Kapoor pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail which made her appear like Kim Kardashian. At the same time, the gown also put focuses on her beautiful and curvy assets.

    Janhvi Kapoor had gone out for dinner with her cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor and friend Ananya Pandey at a posh Japanese restaurant in Mumbai’s Worli area on Wednesday night.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana; see pics

    One paparazzo shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor leaving the restaurant on his Instagram handle. Janhvi waved goodbye to the paps as she sat in her car.

    Attacking Janhvi Kapoor for her rather chic and comfortable jumpsuit, one user wrote: “Wannabe Kim Kardashian”. However, many of those who loved her look, dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

    Recently, Janhvi Kapoor has worn a backless choli for Punit Balana’s ‘Lakshmi’ collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. Janhvi was the showstopper for Punit.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor announced her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ opposite actor Varun Dhawan. This will be for the first time that Janhvi and Varun have been paired opposite each other.

    ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Bawaal’

