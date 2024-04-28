Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru man files case against Swiggy for failing to deliver 'Death by chocolate' Ice cream, wins Rs 5,000

    A Bengaluru resident won a legal battle against Swiggy, securing Rs 5,000 compensation for a failed ice cream delivery. Despite Swiggy's claim of intermediary status, the court ruled in favour of the customer, citing deficient service and unfair trade practices. This underscores the significance of accountability and consumer rights in online food delivery.

    Bengaluru man files case against Swiggy for failing to deliver 'Death by chocolate' Ice cream, wins Rs 5,000 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    A Bengaluru resident recently emerged victorious in a legal battle against food delivery giant Swiggy, winning a compensation of Rs 5,000 for a failed ice cream delivery. The consumer court ruled in favour of the complainant, citing "deficiency of service" and "unfair trade practice" on the part of Swiggy.

    The case stemmed from an incident in January 2023 when the customer ordered a 'Nutty Death by Chocolate ice cream from 'Cream Stone Ice Cream' via the Swiggy app. Despite the app indicating that the delivery had been made, the customer never received the order. When the customer approached Swiggy for a refund, the company failed to reimburse the amount paid.

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    In response to the complaint, Swiggy argued that it could not be held liable for the alleged mistake of the delivery person and claimed that as an intermediary between customers and restaurants, it was not responsible for verifying the delivery status once marked as delivered on the app. However, the consumer court found Swiggy's response unsatisfactory, noting that the company had also failed to respond to the legal notice sent by the customer.

    India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

    The court concluded that Swiggy's actions constituted a deficiency of service and unfair trade practice, ordering the company to pay Rs 3,000 as compensation to the customer along with Rs 2,000 as litigation costs. Despite Swiggy's attempts to absolve itself of liability under the Information Technology Act, the court upheld the ruling in favour of the customer, reported HT.

    This verdict highlights the importance of accountability and consumer rights in the online food delivery industry. 

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 2:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MP Anantkumar Hegde's photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde’s photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

    Bengaluru metro's Pink line nears completion, BMRCL reports 95% progress vkp

    Bengaluru metro's Pink line nears completion, BMRCL reports 95% progress

    'Congress fails to appreciate country's accomplishments..' PM Modi addresses rally in Karnataka's Belagavi vkp

    'Congress fails to appreciate country's accomplishments..' PM Modi addresses rally in Karnataka's Belagavi

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies in North Karnataka stronghold to bolster support for BJP vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies in North Karnataka stronghold to bolster support for BJP

    Karnataka: Couple booked for printing 'make PM Modi win again' in wedding invitation vkp

    Karnataka: Couple booked for printing 'make PM Modi win again' in wedding invitation

    Recent Stories

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED RBA

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod anr

    Lakhimpur Kheri horror: 17-year-old girl raped for 3 days, accused writes name on her face with hot iron rod

    Is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's base salary only Rs 83? gcw

    Is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's base salary only Rs 83?

    MP Anantkumar Hegde's photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde’s photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

    Appraisal time: 7 tips for excel performance review meeting RBA EAI

    Appraisal time: 7 tips for excel performance review meeting

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon