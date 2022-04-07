Kylie Jenner’s revealing dress brings back the focus on her rumoured boob job; see pics

Kylie Jenner’s photoshoot in a barely-there lilac dress has brought back the focus on rumours around her getting a boob job done.

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner is also an internet sensation like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner often posts hot pictures of herself in bikinis and swimwear that give a sneak peek of her assets. She recently put out pictures from Kylie Cosmetics' photoshoot with sister Kendall Jenner, in which her curvy busts are visible. With her recent photographs, the discussion on whether Kylie Jenner went under the knife to get a boob job done has started doing rounds once again.

In the past, Kylie Jenner has denied getting a breast augmentation. She went on to give the credit for ample bust to her weight gain as well as Victoria’s Secret bras. ALSO READ: 10 pics of Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner showing their transformation from cute to hot

However, when the busty Kylie Jenner wore a barely-there lilac dress that showed off her generous cleavage, it once again brought the ‘boob job’ topic to light.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian alums’, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, sizzled in a curve-hugging shredded ensemble that came with a busty display.

It was in 2015 when Kylie Jenner addressed the breast augmentation rumours saying that the reason why she has fuller breasts and cleavage is because of Victoria’s Secret bras ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner tried to cut Kylie Jenner from her skimpy lilac busty top pics?

“I'm gonna share with you guys one of my tricks. I don't really share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten a breast augmentation recently. I haven't. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret,” Kylie Jenner had then said.



