    Kylie Jenner’s revealing dress brings back the focus on her rumoured boob job; see pics

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    Kylie Jenner’s photoshoot in a barely-there lilac dress has brought back the focus on rumours around her getting a boob job done.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner is also an internet sensation like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner often posts hot pictures of herself in bikinis and swimwear that give a sneak peek of her assets. She recently put out pictures from Kylie Cosmetics' photoshoot with sister Kendall Jenner, in which her curvy busts are visible. With her recent photographs, the discussion on whether Kylie Jenner went under the knife to get a boob job done has started doing rounds once again.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    In the past, Kylie Jenner has denied getting a breast augmentation. She went on to give the credit for ample bust to her weight gain as well as Victoria’s Secret bras.

    ALSO READ: 10 pics of Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner showing their transformation from cute to hot

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    However, when the busty Kylie Jenner wore a barely-there lilac dress that showed off her generous cleavage, it once again brought the ‘boob job’ topic to light.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian alums’, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, sizzled in a curve-hugging shredded ensemble that came with a busty display.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram


    It was in 2015 when Kylie Jenner addressed the breast augmentation rumours saying that the reason why she has fuller breasts and cleavage is because of Victoria’s Secret bras

    ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner tried to cut Kylie Jenner from her skimpy lilac busty top pics?

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    “I'm gonna share with you guys one of my tricks. I don't really share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten a breast augmentation recently. I haven't. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret,” Kylie Jenner had then said.
     

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    A year later, in 2016, Kylie Jenner once again spoke about her breasts; this time she credited her weight gain for it. “You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.] I was really skinny. Now I'm pushing like 136. But it's alright, I like the chunkiness,” she said.

