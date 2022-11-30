Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian house pictures: SKIMS owner shares inside house photos post-divorce settlement with Kanye West

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian recently shared a rare look inside her house on Instagram, posting pictures of her living room, bedroom, and other areas while showing her favourite things.

    After nearly two years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally divorced. The ex-couple reportedly agreed to forego spousal support in exchange for Kardashian receiving USD 200,000 per month from the rapper as child support.

    In the midst of all, Kim Kardashian's most recent Instagram image provided a close-up view of her home.

    The Kardashians star used Instagram to post images of her home, providing a rare glimpse at the furnishings and her prize possessions.
     

    In the caption, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Things at home that make me happy."  Also Read: 'Truth is stuck like a thorn...' Anupam Kher after IFFI jury head slams 'The Kashmir Files'

    The article included pictures of a white and grey bedroom, a sizable blue dot-adorned work of art mounted on a grey stone wall, and a living room with coordinating chairs and a couch.

    It was interesting to see that the colour palette of Kim's modern home was white and grey. Also Read: Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say

    Kim's family doesn't agree with the criticism that the Kardashians' home is too bland or that it seems to exude a frigid mood from the internet.
     

    The post included interior shots of her sizable home and views of the backyard and other areas. People said that Kardashian will receive four mansions in Hidden Hills, California, four of which are near estates that West was given in the divorce, according to court filings.

    The Kardashians star also received homes in Malibu, California, Riverside, Idaho, and three other states. According to their prenuptial agreement, the assets, including their properties, would be shared. 
     

    The SKIMS founder's pals left comments on her post, but Kylie Jenner, the founder's younger sister, also left a remark with a heart-eye emoji.

    The former couple will share custody of their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, both physically and legally, according to the filings. 

    After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. She also asked to be proclaimed legally single in December of last year and was granted that request in February of this year.

