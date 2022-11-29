Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Truth is stuck like a thorn...' Anupam Kher after IFFI jury head slams 'The Kashmir Files'

    “The truth of The Kashmir Files is stuck like a thorn in the throat of some people. They are neither able to swallow it nor spit it out!" said actor Anupam Kher in a video message on Instagram after 'The Kashmir Files' received criticism from IFFI jury head.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram in response to Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s recent comments against 'The Kashmir Files'. The film, which caused controversy when it was released earlier this year yet went on to become a huge hit, included Anupam as its most notable cast member.  

    Lapid served as the chairman of the jury at the recently finished International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where it was screened as part of the competition. He referred to the movie as propaganda and said that it shouldn't have been a part of the official lineup. His remarks have caused controversy, and even Israel's ambassador to India has stated that they have harmed relations between the two countries.

    Also Read | 'A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus': Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid

    In response to the remarks, Kher took to Instagram, shared a clip and wrote: "The truth of The Kashmir Files is stuck like a thorn in the throat of some people. They are neither able to swallow it nor spit it out! Their souls, which are dead, are desperately trying to prove this truth false. But this film is now a movement, not a film. Let the #Toolkit gang keep trying.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    In his video message, he said in Hindi, some individuals aren't used to stating the truth. "They gloss over it and sugarcoat it. They view it with rose-colored glasses. They particularly struggle to deal with the terrible facts of what occurred in Kashmir. They desire a polished version of this narrative. And they have been doing it for more than 20 years. And now because The Kashmir Files has ruined their party by telling the complete truth without making any concessions, they're upset about it."

    Also read: 'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Lapid had referred to The Kashmir Files as a "vulgar" piece of propaganda filmmaking during his speech at the 53rd IFFI's closing ceremony. The film had attracted controversy on similar grounds upon its release earlier this year, but became a word-of-mouth hit despite it all.

    Also read: 'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
