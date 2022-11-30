Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say

Actress Kriti Sanon has rubbished romance rumours with Prabhas, who she now receives praise and admiration for in the film Bhediya. The pair (Kriti and Prabhas) will appear in Om Raut's Adipurush, playing the role of Ram and Sita.

Varun Dhawan, Kriti's Bhediya co-star, recently revealed on Karan Johar's dance reality programme that the two are dating. The actress made a formal statement on Instagram a while back.

Also Read: Did Kriti Sanon say ‘YES’ to Baahubali star Prabhas? When is the wedding?

The actress called her relationship rumours with south star Prabhas 'baseless'. In her note, she also said that 'Bhediya' Varun 'went a little too wild' and his fun banter led to dating rumours. Kriti's note read, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!" She also put 'Fake news' GIF along with the statement.

A video from the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa went viral in which Karan was seen asking Varun why Kriti's name was not mentioned in the list. To this, he replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam..." Kriti interrupted him, but he continued, "kisi ke dil me hai." Karan then asked the actor to reveal the name. He said, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath." It was quite obvious that the person is Prabhas since Deepika is currently busy shooting for Project K. Soon after Varun made the revelation, Kriti was seen blushing.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi spotted grooving to her song at Qatar World Cup 2022 football stadium

The rumours of Kriti and Prabhas' relationship intensified when they were seen together at the Adipurush trailer premiere. Saif Ali Khan also features in the movie. The movie release date is June 2023.