Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian HOT SEXY photos: 43-year-old raises temperature in BOLD bikini as she takes a swim

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian is soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos and has shared a series of pictures on Instagram. 

    article_image1

    The 43-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star appeared for a series of fresh tropical photographs, showing off her gorgeous body in a rather provocative bikini.

    article_image2

    In one of the photos, Kim Kardashian removed her white sleeveless crop top to reveal her black bikini.

    article_image3

    Another photo showed her diving into knee-deep water, confusing many on the internet about why she is diving in such low water. 

    article_image4

    Kim accessorized her sultry outfit with a gold chain necklace featuring a huge pendant. She wore her raven-colored hair down, revealing her gorgeous figure with no makeup.

    article_image5

    People were perplexed as to why she was diving in such a shallow area. One user commented, "You can't dive into that shallow water." Another person said, "Why is she diving into knee-deep water?"

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film digital rights sold for whopping Rs 275 crores RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film digital rights sold for whopping Rs 275 crores

    Telugu actor Raghu Babu's car hits a bike, kills 50-year-old politician RKK

    Telugu actor Raghu Babu's car hits a bike, kills 50-year-old politician

    The Raja Saab': Prabhas collaborates with Maruthi for horror-comedy with Niddhi Agerwal RBA

    'The Raja Saab': Prabhas collaborates with Maruthi for horror-comedy with Niddhi Agerwal

    Silence 2 LEAKED Manoj Bajpayee movie OUT on Tamilrockers Telegram and other Torrent sites RBA

    Silence 2 LEAKED: Manoj Bajpayee’s movie OUT on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other Torrent sites

    Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party? Here's the truth (VIDEO) RBA

    Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh endorsing a political party? Here's the truth (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    'Great effort to inspire first time voters': PM Modi applauds 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' anthem (WATCH) anr

    'Great effort to inspire first time voters': PM Modi applauds 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' anthem (WATCH)

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film digital rights sold for whopping Rs 275 crores RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film digital rights sold for whopping Rs 275 crores

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's hilarious encounter with younger self; 'I was struggling to get beard' (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's hilarious encounter with younger self; 'I was struggling to get beard' (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting

    Spending time to respecting boundaries, 6 ways to impress your mother-in-law RKK

    Spending time to respecting boundaries, 6 ways to impress your mother-in-law

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon