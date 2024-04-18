Kim Kardashian HOT SEXY photos: 43-year-old raises temperature in BOLD bikini as she takes a swim

Kim Kardashian is soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos and has shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

The 43-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star appeared for a series of fresh tropical photographs, showing off her gorgeous body in a rather provocative bikini.

In one of the photos, Kim Kardashian removed her white sleeveless crop top to reveal her black bikini.

Another photo showed her diving into knee-deep water, confusing many on the internet about why she is diving in such low water.

Kim accessorized her sultry outfit with a gold chain necklace featuring a huge pendant. She wore her raven-colored hair down, revealing her gorgeous figure with no makeup.

People were perplexed as to why she was diving in such a shallow area. One user commented, "You can't dive into that shallow water." Another person said, "Why is she diving into knee-deep water?"