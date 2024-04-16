Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian HOT SEXY: Check out American model's new cleavage-revealing bikinis, swimsuit pictures

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian's stunning swimsuit photo session has generated a lot of buzz on the internet.

    The 43-year-old reality personality flaunted her beautiful curves while promoting her swimwear brand in a raunchy photo shoot. 

    Kim debuted her new swimwear collection in a series of steamy images captured by famed British photographer Nick Knight and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

    Kim models in daring black and red pieces for the campaign, as she unveils SKIMS' new snake print in a halter-style and strapless bikini top and monokini.

    Kim recently teased her brand's new swimwear collection while on vacation with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe in Turks & Caicos.

    She showed off her gorgeous curves as she stripped down to a little brown bikini for her beach vacation.

    Kim, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, flaunted her bombshell body in the two-piece swimsuit while sunbathing on the beach.

