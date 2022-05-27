KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT this weekend

This week's movies and web series are available on OTT platforms, ranging from Stranger Things season 2 volume 1 to Attack to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Continue reading to learn more...



The last week of May is jam-packed with intriguing streaming offerings. Stranger Things Season 4 is the most anticipated release of the week. Here's a rundown of what's new on OTT platforms this week in terms of movies, series, and documentaries.



KGF 2: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 27

In April, KGF: Chapter 2, one of the year's most anticipated films, was released in theatres. The Yash-starring film, directed by Prashant Neel, broke box office records and is now accessible for OTT streaming. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Anant Nag star in the multilingual drama.

Attack: ZEE5

Release date: May 27

The action-thriller starring John Abraham, released in theatres in April, is getting an OTT release this week. Abraham plays a lone ranger who leads an attack force during a counter-offensive in the film Attack. The film is based on a real incident of a hostage situation and is written and directed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh both star in Attack.

Heropanti: 2: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 27

The film, which was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released in theatres in April. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria also feature in the sequel to the 2014 actioner. Shroff called Heropanti 2 a "full entertainer" and stated he enjoyed working on it, particularly the action parts.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Disney+ Hotstar)

Release date: May 27

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara, is planned to broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27, 2022, after its box office success. We're confident that people will be eager to watch the film on OTT.

Junior Toolsidas (Netflix)

Release date: May 23

Sanjay Dutt and the late Rajiv Kapoor feature in Toolsidas Junior, which is now available on Netflix. It is Rajiv Kapoor's final picture, and it was originally scheduled for a theatrical release. However, it has now been released on OTT.

Stranger Things Season 4: Netflix

Release date: May 27

Season 4 of Stranger Things, one of the most widely anticipated series of the year, will follow the characters' lives in a variety of settings, including California and Russia, as well as their hometown of Hawkins. Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and others are among the cast members of the programme. According to the streamer, Harbour's Jim Hopper will return for the fourth season after the character appeared to die towards the conclusion of the third season, which debuted in July 2019. Also Read: Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' crosses Rs 1230 crore; film completes six superb weeks