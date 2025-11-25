- Home
Inside Ashneer Grover’s Luxe South Delhi Mansion: A Blend of Minimalism and Glamour [PHOTOS]
Ashneer Grover’s South Delhi mansion offers a rare glimpse into his life beyond business. Blending luxury, sentiment and striking design, the home reflects his personality, family bonds and signature mix of boldness and simplicity.
Ashneer Grover: The Man Behind the Entrepreneurial Storm
Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and a popular Shark Tank India judge, gained fame for his sharp business sense, blunt opinions and bold personality. His outspoken nature turned him into an internet sensation, and despite controversies, he continues to be a powerful, influential voice in India’s startup world.
A Mansion That Reflects Two Worlds
Ashneer Grover’s South Delhi mansion in Panchsheel Park showcases a blend of Scandinavian minimalism and Punjabi vibrancy. The home balances calm sophistication with bold energy, offering a glimpse into his family’s taste, emotions and stories through thoughtfully designed spaces and expressive personal touches.
Entrance: A Grand Yet Minimal Welcome
Ashneer Grover’s home opens with a clean, minimal entrance that reflects Scandinavian-inspired elegance. Soft lighting, subtle décor and uncluttered design create a calm, refined atmosphere. The entryway sets the perfect tone for the mansion’s blend of simplicity and luxury.
Living Area: Elegance with a Personal Touch
The living area is bright, spacious and tastefully designed. A striking portrait of his wife, Madhuri, stands out as the main highlight. With neutral tones, sleek furniture and warm lighting, the space balances modern minimalism with homely comfort, making it inviting yet sophisticated.
Kitchen: Aesthetic and Perfectly Organized
Ashneer’s kitchen is stylish, modern and extremely well-kept. He openly admits to having a bit of “OCD,” ensuring everything stays in a fixed pattern. With clean counters, organized shelves and a calming layout, the kitchen reflects his love for order and aesthetic balance.
Bedrooms: Distinct Spaces for Every Personality
Each bedroom in the house carries its own identity. His daughter’s room feels dreamy and whimsical, while his son’s room is sleek and contemporary. Ashneer and Madhuri’s beige-and-white master bedroom brings soothing warmth, creating a calm, restful space that perfectly aligns with their minimalist taste.
The Legendary ₹10-Crore Dining Table
Ashneer Grover’s home is complete without mentioning the now-famous dining table. With reports suggesting its cost touched Rs 10 crore, the massive table became a sensation online. It was so large and heavy that a pulley system had to be used to move it inside the house, a detail that has only added to its legend. The dining area around it continues the minimal yet grand theme of the mansion.
Bar Corner
One of the most surprising revelations from the tour is Ashneer’s personal bar, built not for parties, but as a heartfelt dedication to his late father. Although neither Ashneer nor his wife drink, the bar is lavishly stocked, symbolizing memories and honouring his father’s presence in their lives. It stands out as a deeply sentimental space in an otherwise modern home.
