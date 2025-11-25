Kriti Sanon to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Are Successful Entrepreneurs
Several Bollywood stars, from Kriti Sanon to Salman Khan, have launched successful businesses in health, wellness, and lifestyle, showing their entrepreneurial spirit and achieving success beyond films.
Celebs Successful Entrepreneurs
A select group of versatile entertainers in Bollywood have successfully ventured into the business world. From launching health and wellness brands to spearheading impactful projects, these celebrities have showcased remarkable entrepreneurial spirit. Here’s a glimpse at some of Bollywood’s stars who have carved unique niches and made notable strides with their innovative business ventures.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty has made its mark in the beauty industry by emphasizing wellness and natural beauty. The brand reflects Katrina’s belief in inner and outer confidence, offering products that enhance self-care while helping people feel empowered and radiant.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma is a children’s brand that promotes eco-friendly living. Offering sustainable playwear and nature-themed books, it encourages kids to connect with the environment. The brand combines fun, style, and learning, inspiring a responsible and greener lifestyle from an early age.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan’s Being Human brand blends style with social responsibility. Launched in 2012 by the Salman Khan Foundation, it supports education and healthcare initiatives in underprivileged areas, offering fashionable products while making a meaningful impact on communities in need.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon excels as an entertainer and entrepreneur. She founded The Tribe India, promoting fitness, and Hyphen, a skincare line emphasizing self-care and natural beauty. She has also launched Blue Butterfly Films, her production company, reflecting her passion and commitment to the entertainment industry.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh combines her passion for wellness and entrepreneurship through diverse ventures. She co-owns Newkind, offering comfortable period care products, and NewBoo, producing biodegradable nappies. She also runs Arambam, a restaurant serving nutritious, millet-based Indian cuisine, promoting healthy and sustainable living.
