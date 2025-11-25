- Home
Dharam Singh Deol, who said goodbye to the world at 89, is remembered not just for his film career, but his simplicity, struggles, and family values made him an inspiring figure. See 89 photos of the young, smart, and handsome Dharmendra.
Dharmendra was born on December 8, 1935, in a simple Sikh-Jat family in Sahnewal village, Ludhiana district, Punjab.
He studied at Arya High School and Ramgarhia College in Phagwara but didn't complete further studies due to his strong ambition for acting.
He left his job as a railway clerk, earning ₹200 a month, and moved to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a hero.
He started his film career in 1960 with the movie “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.”
Dharmendra worked in films of almost all genres — romantic, action, and comedy.
Due to his muscular body and charismatic personality, he was called the “He-Man of Bollywood.”
His career includes very popular and memorable films like “Phool Aur Patthar,” “Bandini,” and “Sholay.”
He received the Padma Bhushan in 2012. His first wife is Prakash Kaur (4 kids: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, Ajeeta). He later married Hema Malini (2 daughters: Esha, Ahana).
- With first wife Prakash Kaur, he had four kids: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta.
- He later married Hema Malini in 1980, having two daughters, Esha and Ahana.
Dharmendra always stayed connected to his roots – he also farms and owns land in Punjab.
He started a Bollywood-themed restaurant chain called “Garam Dharam Dhaba,” symbolizing his popularity and simple lifestyle.
Dharmendra was a very private person and was extremely fond of Urdu poetry.
Dharmendra acted with his daughter Esha in 'Tell Me O Kkhuda' and with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in films like 'Apne' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.
Dharmendra was a Member of Parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2004-2009. He was elected from Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Dharmendra's career spanned over six decades (60 years), and he acted in more than 300 films.
