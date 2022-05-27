Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stranger Things 4 leaked online: Netflix's popular show on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

    First Published May 27, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Stranger Things 4: The sci-fi horror thriller is divided into two parts. Part 1 of the film, released on May 27, has been pirated online in high definition on Tamilrockers.

    Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 will be released on Netflix today, after a lengthy wait. The first four episodes of the sci-fi horror thriller will be released on May 27, followed by the following set of episodes on July 1. Stranger Things 4 Part 1 has become the latest victim of piracy on day one, which is disappointing news for the creators and fans. The film has been leaked in high definition and is available on torrent sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others.

    Also Read: Stranger Things: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show from season 1

    Stranger Things 4 will pick up after the Battle of Starcourt, with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Joyce Byers, David Harbour reprising his role as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard reprising his role as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as Eleven / Jane Hopper, Gaten Matarazzo reprising his role as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin reprising his role as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp reprising his role as Will Byers,
     

    Stranger Things 4 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy-based websites, like movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. 

    Also Read: KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT this weekend

    The government has taken a number of harsh steps against these top pirate sites in the past. However, it appears that they are unconcerned. However, it has been discovered that whenever the old Tamilrockers site is blocked, the site's creators resurface with a new domain. When a site is banned, they create a new domain and use it to distribute pirated copies of newly released films. Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking movies before they are shown in theatres.

    (Disclaimer: Newsable.asianetnews.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

