Stranger Things: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show from season 1

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular programmes ever. But what is it about this show that makes it so popular?

It's been over three years since fans last saw Hawkins, Indiana, and its perennially terrified people. Now, Netflix has released the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4, transporting us all to the Upside Down.



Talking about Stranger Things has done more than simply stand out, as it's become a massive success. Whether a new season has dropped on Netflix or whether it's the time in-between seasons, the show continues to generate conversation and excitement.

The show appeals to the nostalgia of a simpler period while also tasting the good old days of classic movies and television for youngsters born in the 1980s and early 1990s. Stranger Things takes classic concepts and refashions them into something fresh and exciting, making it the ideal show for most Steven Spielberg and Stephen King fans. Here are 7 reasons to start binge-watching 'Stranger Things' NOW



Science is so cool:

Viewers are rewarded with intriguing information and tidbits due to their characters' interest in science and technology. Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will are all in touch with their nerdy tendencies, which is adorable. The kids' interactions with their favourite teacher, Mr. Clarke (Randy Havens), are also among the show's most hilarious sequences.

Not too Scary:

Stranger Things is sometimes misunderstood as a horror show, which it most certainly is not. There are some frightening moments, but the scare level never exceeds PG-13, giving those who are easily scared a small dosage that is soon countered with comedy and heart.



Star cast:

Unlike other successful series, Stranger Things features a cast mostly comprised of children, which is one of the reasons it succeeds. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp star as the youngsters, showing that superb acting can be done at any age, whether it's on Netflix or at an awards ceremony. As the mother of the missing Will Byers, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, as one of the heroes, Chief Hopper, are their adult equivalents. Aside from public reaction, the actors of Stranger Things received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Television Series.

Mindblowing soundtrack:

The show's placement in time is part of its attraction, and the soundtrack, which is full of toe-tapping '80s hits, doesn't disappoint. Africa's "Toto," a Peter Gabriel rendition of David Bowie's "Heroes," and Joy Division's "Atmosphere" are among the tunes included. The inclusion of these '80s mainstays only adds to the show's realism. In particular, the Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go" plays an essential role in the show, functioning as a sort of lifeline, but talking much more about it would give too much away. Also, fans were thrilled to hear the 'Neverending Story' track, originally sung by Klaus Doldinger and Giorgio Moroder in 1984, as Duston and Suzie nailed it in the series.

Friendship goal:

Stranger Things is clear from the opening scene that friendship is vital, but these individuals' dedication goes above and beyond the call of duty. When one of the group's members, Will Byers, goes missing, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin set out to locate him, and when they come across Eleven along the way, they befriend her. "Friends don't lie," says one iconic statement from the show, and for this bunch, that's true—their selflessness and mutual regard make for something remarkable onscreen.

80's fashion:

The stonewashed Mom jeans, checkered pants, and colourful cushioned body warmers are all favourites. Everything is something we desire to wear in winter.