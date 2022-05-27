BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House next. The members will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.
     

    First Published May 27, 2022, 8:03 AM IST

    BTS's RM, aka Kim Namjoon, expressed his feelings on the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group's invitation to the White House. BTS will meet with US President Joe Biden to tackle anti-Asian hate crimes and honour AANHPI Heritage Month, according to the White House. Namjoon took to Weverse to reassure followers that BTS will leave and return safely.

    "Yes so that happened," Namjoon said, as translated by BTS translator @modooborahae on Twitter. There are a lot of things that happen in my life. We'll go and return nicely since we're going for a wonderful thing. I saw [The White House] from afar the last time I was in the United States, but now I get to go inside."

    “Though not always, I know all the words all of you say. I’m again listening and seeing it all so I want to say don’t worry too much. Whatever that is… We’ll go and come back well, see you in June while smiling. Annyeonngg-~~ PS: I’m on my way meeting Jimin rn.. hehe," he added.

    The White House, in a press statement, revealed, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years." “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity worldwide," the statement added. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 31.

    BTS has been working on their forthcoming anthology album, Proof, recently. The group have revealed the tracklist, unveiling three new songs as well as the 'Proof of Inspiration' behind each one. Benny Blanco, a song producer, will release a remixed version of three tunes picked by ARMYs, according to BigHit Music.

